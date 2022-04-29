ARLINGTON, VA – Lidl US will celebrate the grand opening of its 10th store in the Charlotte area May 11 in Carmel Commons.
Lidl has invested more than $13 million in the site, located at 11200 Carmel Commons Blvd.
Local leaders will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m.
“The new store will bring a new high quality food option to area residents, and it will also create jobs and benefit the local economy,” Charlotte City Councilman Ed Driggs said. “ We appreciate Lidl's continuing investment in Charlotte and welcome its presence in our south Charlotte community."
Lidl is creating more than 40 jobs with the store opening. Starting pay for all associates will be $15.50 per hour, which includes comprehensive benefits. Lidl offers healthcare for full-and-part-time positions, regardless of hours worked per week.
The first 100 customers in line before the ribbon cutting will receive a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card and take advantage of special giveaways.
Lidl will support Weddington teen Jack Werdann in his efforts to provide notebooks to students who lack proper school supplies. To support his cause, Notebook For Kids, Lidl will donate a five-notebook bundle to Charlotte nonprofit Classroom Central for every new myLidl member that sets the Carmel Commons store as their home store.
Lidl sells hundreds of organic and gluten-free products, including unique specialty items, ranging from hard-to-find cheeses to authentic specialty sauces and cured meats.
The Lidl Love it Guarantee features a logo that guarantees customer satisfaction. Shoppers love the product they buy or they are entitled to a refund and a replacement.
Want to go?
The new Lidl store in Carmel Commons will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 11200 Carmel Commons Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.