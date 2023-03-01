Having health insurance is one of the most significant contributing factors to surviving a cancer diagnosis. But soon, people who currently have Medicaid coverage may find themselves without insurance and without access to care. The Medicaid rules are changing and annual Medicaid renewals are back. As a result, millions of people are now at risk of losing their health coverage.
In states like ours where lawmakers have refused to expand Medicaid, the situation is especially dire. Many people who lose their Medicaid coverage will have no other coverage options. For someone receiving cancer treatment, or someone who may be diagnosed with cancer in the future, this could be a life-or-death moment.
Now is the time for the Senate to act to expand Medicaid and protect more North Carolinians from falling into the coverage gap. Lawmakers have the opportunity to fill the gap left by the federal government ending the protection put in place during the pandemic to ensure individuals weren’t disenrolled from Medicaid.
Where you live shouldn’t determine whether you can afford lifesaving care for yourself or your family. Right now in North Carolina it does. It’s time to change this and expand Medicaid this session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.