CHARLOTTE – Sandra and the late Leon Levine have donated $7.5 million through The Leon Levine Foundation to Atrium Health Foundation’s Giving Hope campaign to benefit Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.
The gift will not only fund research and education for all of Atrium Health’s cancer programs, but it will also support the radiation therapy facility under construction near Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. The facility will house Levine Cancer Institute’s most advanced services, including gamma knife radiosurgery and proton beam therapy.
Over time, the Levines have donated more than $80 million to Atrium Health.
“We are deeply grateful for Sandra and Leon Levine’s leadership and their confidence in our mission to provide the best and most equitable health care experience for our patients,” said Dr. Ruben Mesa, president of Atrium Health Levine Cancer and executive director of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. “They inspire others in the communities we serve to support our vision and are making a lasting impact to improve lives for generations to come.”
All Atrium Health cancer services in the Carolinas will now be aligned under the name Atrium Health Levine Cancer.
“The Leon Levine Foundation has been instrumental in the advancement of care for so many North Carolinians – no matter their race, ethnicity or background,” said Ken Haynes, president of the Southeast region of Advocate Health, of which Atrium Health is a part. “Today, we bring together the brightest minds at two nationally recognized cancer centers – Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center – so we can more effectively collaborate and better serve patients from all walks of life. Atrium Health Levine Cancer has and forever will be synonymous with world-class care.”
Together, the two programs that now comprise Atrium Health Levine Cancer represent one of the largest programs in the Southeast. Their combination means more than 440 providers and 3,000 teammates across 78 practices and at 28 locations will care for more than 35,000 new patients each year. These patients will have access to novel therapies as well as survivorship and cancer rehabilitation programs.
“When we made our gift to support the first Levine Cancer Institute facility, which opened in 2012, our vision was to help change the course of cancer care in the Carolinas,” Sandra Levine said.
Her husband, Leon, was the founder and chairman of Family Dollar. Leon Levine passed away in April, leaving a lasting legacy in the Carolinas, especially in health care.
“We felt strongly that everyone should have access to the most current treatment options, close to home,” Levine said. “Now, after a decade, we have witnessed tremendous progress as Atrium Health consistently pursues and achieves excellence in cancer research and patient care.”
