CHARLOTTE – The Leon Levine Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant to ANSWER Scholarship to help send local moms to college. This is the 11th year The Leon Levine Foundation has invested in ANSWER.
ANSWER Scholarship provides college scholarships, mentoring and training to mothers in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties. All have school-age children at home so the children can learn from example and be inspired to go to college.
The nonprofit has awarded at least $530,000 in college scholarships to more than 100 mothers since the organization was founded in 2006. It wouldn't be where it is now without The Leon Levine Foundation.
ANSWER Founder Susan Andersen said the foundation gave them the “Good Housekeeping seal of approval.”
“Their support encouraged other foundations and individuals to get involved as donors and volunteers,” Andersen said.
The Leon Levine Foundation focuses on effective leadership, a track record of impact, and financial sustainability when selecting grantees, according to President Tom Lawrence.
“ANSWER has done a fantastic job in each of those areas,” he said. “We've been lucky to see the growth of ANSWER from the very beginning and have been proud to be on that path with such a great partner."
ANSWER connects each of its scholars with a volunteer mentor through its Mentors For Mom program. Mentors provide support and help scholarship recipients with the challenges of balancing school, work and parenting.
Mentors For Mom is one reason why the ANSWER class of 2021 had a 100% graduation rate, in spite of all the challenges brought by the pandemic. They earned degrees from Queens University of Charlotte, Johnson C. Smith University, Winthrop University, Belmont Abbey College and other universities.
