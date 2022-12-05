CHARLOTTE – Gina Esquivel has joined the Lee Institute as a director. She previously led Civic Canvas, a consulting firm focused on social impact. Esquivel will report to the Lee Institute’s Managing Director, Chrystal Joy.
The Lee Institute strengthens organizations and individuals who share a commitment to building great communities. The nonprofit supports community-changing work of other community organizations as well as leads and guides collaborative efforts in Charlotte and across the Carolinas.
Esquivel has led more than 300 change initiatives for social impact. Prior to Civic Canvas, she held several roles in poverty reduction, racial equity, infectious diseases, education, housing, domestic violence and social marketing with nonprofits such as Read Charlotte, Crisis Assistance Ministry and Levine Museum of the New South, among others.
“We’re thrilled that Gina is joining our team to reflect the growing community perspectives and the innovation required to deliver social good," Joy said. “Our nonprofit community is challenged with fewer resources now. Gina’s experience can help nonprofits become more strategic to achieve their goals and build community.”
Esquivel is a senior fellow with the American Leadership Forum, a group that brings together leaders to learn new theories and practices of collaborative leadership in the 14-county region of Charlotte.
Esquivel is also involved in the North Carolina Arts Council, Honor Preparatory Charter School, the Latino Executive Leadership Council and Crisis Assistance Ministry.
