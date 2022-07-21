CHARLOTTE – KIDZ BOP is back on the road this summer with its KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 tour.
In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will bring its pop concert for kids to 28 cities across the U.S., kicking off in Stamford, Connecticut on July 19. The tour stops at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion (707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte) on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
Families can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage, including “Good 4 U” and “Dance Monkey.”
There will be lots of surprises, such as the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage to a mashup of Y2K hits.
KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001.
Visit www.KIDZBOP.com for tour dates and ticket information.
