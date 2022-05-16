INDIAN LAND – Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care has broken ground on a new location in Indian Land, S.C.
The groundbreaking, which took place at 1990 Zelkova Drive, was attended by S.C. Sen. Michael Johnson, SBA Financial Senior Vice President Stan Lamb, General Contractor David Buist and managing partners of the new academy Vamsi Kalakuntla, Nameena Balu and Pushpa Swarna.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring Kiddie Academy’s advanced curriculum and philosophies to the children and families of Indian Land,” Swarna said. “Our team is dedicated to delivering the highest quality educational child care possible to positively shape the lives of the children and families we will serve.”
The 13,600 square-foot location will be equipped with 11 classrooms for learning; an indoor gym with climbing wall; a state-of-the-art, 8,000-square-foot playground; and a live streaming service for parents to view their children.
Kiddie Academy of Indian Land will serve 202 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years in the area. The academy is scheduled to open in fall 2022.
On the web: www.kiddieacademy.com
