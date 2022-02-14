CHARLOTTE – Kevin Hart announced Feb. 14 his first major tour in over four years.
The Reality Check Tour, produced by Live Nation, begins this July and will bring the comedian to over 30 arenas across North America, including stops in at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Aug. 20 and Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Sept. 11.
“There is nothing better than making people laugh,” Hart said. “I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest.”
Tickets for the tour go on-sale Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.
Hart's most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.