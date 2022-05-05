DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine and Hershel McGriff will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2023.
Members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel convened May 4 at the Charlotte Convention Center to vote upon the 15 nominees for the Class of 2023
Matt Kenseth
Over 18 full-time seasons Matt Kenseth conquered every major milestone on the Cup Series schedule, including two Daytona 500s, the Southern 500, Coca-Cola 600 and the All-Star Race. His 39 Cup wins tie for 21st on the all-time list and include wins at 19 of the 23 tracks at which he competed more than once. His crowning achievement was his 2003 Cup Series championship, a season in which he led the points standings for the final 32 weeks of the season. Kenseth was consistently in championship contention. He made the Playoffs in 13 of 14 seasons and finished runner-up twice.
Hershel McGriff
Hershel McGriff’s first race was the 1950 Southern 500, in the NASCAR Cup Series' sophomore season, at age 22. His final NASCAR race was at Tucson Speedway in the NASCAR Pro Series West – in 2018 at age 90. McGriff started 85 races in parts of 28 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, capturing four wins – all in 1954, when he finished sixth in championship points. But McGriff was one of the best drivers in what is now known as the ARCA Menards Series West. Competing in parts of 35 seasons, McGriff won 37 races, good for third on the all-time West Series wins list. His signature year came in 1986 when he won the series title, part of a string of 10 consecutive seasons with finishes in the top 10 of championship points. In 1998, McGriff was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers.
Kirk Shelmerdine
At age 25 in 1983, Kirk Shelmerdine guided Ricky Rudd to victory at Riverside, the first of two wins during that season. And a scant three years later, he directed Dale Earnhardt to the 1986 Cup Series championship. Shelmerdine won four total Cup Series championships with Earnhardt (1986, 1987, 1990, 1991). Over his 16-year crew chief career with Earnhardt, Rudd, James Hylton and Richard Childress, he won 46 races and posted top-10 finishes in more than half his starts. Shelmerdine retired from life as a crew chief in 1992 to pursue a career as a driver. In the cockpit, he made 41 starts across all three NASCAR national series.
Others considered for the Hall of Fame included modern drivers Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips and Ricky Rudd, as well as pioneer drivers Sam Ard, A.J. Foyt, Banjo Matthews and Ralph Moody.
The Class of 2023 Induction Ceremony is set for Jan. 20, 2023 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte.Tickets for the ceremony will be available later this month on NASCARHall.com.
Helton earns Landmark Award
Mike Helton will receive the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.
The first person outside the France family to be named president (in 2000), he started his leadership career with the sport back in 1980 and now serves as vice chairman of NASCAR.
Others nominated for the Landmark Award were Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Lesa France Kennedy and Dr. Joseph Mattioli.
