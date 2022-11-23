CHARLOTTE – The Junior League of Charlotte took part in a Week of Service.
Beginning Nov. 14, the women of the JLC spent five consecutive days volunteering their time and efforts across six local nonprofits. This annual tradition provides more than 1,400 members the opportunity to learn about their past and present community partners, as well as serve their organizations and understand the difference partnership makes within the community.
Volunteers worked at warehouses for Classroom Central, Promising Pages and Samaritan’s Feet. They collected, sorted and distributed food gift bags at Reid Park and Thompson Child & Family Focus. They also pitched in at Wing Haven.
Call 704-375-5993 or visit www.jlcharlotte.org for details.
