CHARLOTTE -- Make Music Day is a one-day event where free, live musical performances, opportunities to make music and other musical events take place around the world on the longest day of the year.
Musical festivities in Uptown are part of a global celebration of music making in over 1,000 cities inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique.
Charlotte Center City Partners invites everyone from professional musicians to people who have never picked up an instrument to join in the global music celebration.
Here are some of the events tied to the celebration:
Programming Includes:
Victoria Yards: Presented by Tosco Music
o 4-5pm Beginner Guitar and Ukulele Class
o 5-5:30pm Pop and Country Sing-alongs/Play-alongs
o 5:30-6pm Open Mic
o 6-7pm Beatles Sing-alongs/Play-alongs
Disc Plaza: Drum Circle
o 5-7pm DrumStrong
Levine Ave: Piano Performances
o 5pm-5:15pm Myron Brown, Chair of dept of Music at Winston Salem St Univ
o 5:30-6:30pm Jennifer Martin presents students with Charlotte Piano Teachers
Forum
o 7-7:30pm Charlotte Academy of Music Recital
o 7:45-8:15pm Rycor Coon
Crown Station, Noda: Jazz Jam presented by Jazz Arts Charlotte
o 6-8pm Jazz Jam Session
Optimist Hall: Performance
o 12pm-2pm Kris Hitchcock
I Heart Rail Trail Pop-Up Performances Presented by U.S. Bank
o 4-6 pm Katie Oates at East/West Station
o 4-6 pm Von Hunter Music at Kingston Plaza
o 6-8 pm Joe McCourt at Flower Child Patio
