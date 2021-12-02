CHARLOTTE – Best-selling author Jordan Peterson will stop at Oven Auditorium on March 4 for his Beyond Order Tour.
The 41-city tour will also make stops in Miami, New York, Chicago and San Francisco before wrapping up May 4 in Seattle, WA. Tickets go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com.
Peterson has written “Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief” and “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” which sold over 4 million copies internationally. The sequel, “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life,” was released March 2.
Peterson has taught mythology to lawyers, doctors and business people; consulted for the UN Secretary General; helped his clinical clients manage depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety and schizophrenia; served as an adviser to senior partners of major Canadian law firms; and lectured extensively in North America and Europe.
