JINYA Ramen Bar opening SouthPark spot

CHARLOTTE – JINYA Ramen Bar is expanding ramen culture in Charlotte with the opening of a second location near SouthPark Mall.
JINYA strives to serve ramen with thick, rich broth in balance with flavorful noodles. It will serve signature ramen dishes, slowly simmered for 20 hours to ensure a deep flavor. Diners can add authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to shrimp wonton, as well as tapas or craft beer.
"As we get ready to open our second restaurant in Charlotte, we are excited to spread traditional Japanese flavor in a city that has a well-deserved reputation for culinary excellence," founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi said. "We are humbled by the warm welcome we've received and can't wait to share our passion for ramen with everyone at the grand opening celebration. Our team looks forward to serving the SouthPark community and surrounding areas for years to come."
JINYA will open the doors of its second location at 11 a.m. April 3 at 4401 Barclay Downs Drive, Suite 134. It will kick off grand opening festivities by giving the first 50 diners free ramen, and then again for the first 50 guests in line for dinner at 5 p.m.
The brand will also be offer its secret menu ramen, the Cha Cha Cha, featuring pork broth and pork with garlic and bean sprouts from April 3 to 17.
Following the grand opening, the operating hours for the new location will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
