CHARLOTTE – A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop at 9848 Rea Road is open and serving gourmet sandwiches.
“This will be our first store in Charlotte and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” owner Nick Fischioni said. “Whether it’s in our new store, through contactless delivery or ordered through our Freaky Fast Rewards loyalty program – our team is ready to serve even more guests on their terms in a way that only Jimmy John’s can deliver.”
Fischioni says he plans to hire around 18 employees.
Anyone interested in applying can email jimmyjohns4249@gmail.com, visit www.careers.jimmyjohns.com or call the store 704-443-7077. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Founded in 1983, Jimmy John’s has grown to more than 2,700 locations across 43 states.
On the web: online.jimmyjohns.com
