CHARLOTTE – The Jimmie Johnson Foundation appointed Alicia Morris Rudd as its executive director.
The foundation describes Morris Rudd as a visionary leader with impressive accomplishments in advancing philanthropy and community engagement for organizations.
“Alicia is a highly seasoned professional who brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the nonprofit sector to our team,” said Jimmie Johnson, board president.
Morris Rudd has been involved with the Council for Children’s Rights, the AVON Foundation, Habitat for Humanity and UNC Charlotte, among other industry roles. She will work to increase impact in the communities the foundation serves.
Morris Rudd joins the foundation from UNC Charlotte where she served as community engagement director.
She began her career as a middle school teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, where she was awarded Teacher of the Year at McClintock Middle School. She later worked in Chicago pursuing work in marketing and event planning.
Before joining UNC Charlotte in 2014, she worked in fundraising as an associate director with Habitat for Humanity Charlotte. She has also served in many volunteer leadership roles including president and board chair of the Junior League of Charlotte, board chair of Girls on the Run Charlotte, and Care Ring’s board of director’s executive leadership team.
She is a member of Meredith College’s Alumni Board of Directors and a board member of Good Friends and the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Charlotte.
“This is an exciting time in the growth of our foundation,” said Jimmie Johnson Foundation founder Chandra Johnson. “We are thrilled to welcome Alicia to the team.”
Morris Rudd will serve as the organization’s third executive director.
“I am honored by the opportunity to serve as executive director of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation and look forward to working with the dedicated board, staff and volunteers as we strive to support K-12 public education,” Morris Rudd said. “There is so much need in the communities we serve; I am inspired by the tremendous contributions the Jimmie Johnson Foundation has made and will continue to make in assisting children and families across the country.”
