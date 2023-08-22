CHARLOTTE – Jehovah’s Witnesses in Charlotte will distribute a special-edition of “The Watchtower” magazine in September on the theme “What Is God’s Kingdom?” It’s part of an international campaign.
“With world conditions getting worse by the day, it is obvious that many of my neighbors are eager to know about the relief they can experience now and in the near future,” said Paul Rodas, a resident of Charlotte. “I am certain that my neighbors will respond favorably to our message.”
Throughout the centuries, millions of Jesus’ followers have prayed the words “thy Kingdom come” but wonder what that Kingdom is, what it will accomplish and when it will come. The Witnesses’ magazine will reference key Bible passages to answer those questions.
“Although many are aware of the strong desire for improved governance, there is little consensus on the means to accomplish it,” said Junior Espino, spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses. “However, we have cause for optimism: Jesus will emerge as the impeccable leader, capable of resolving all the challenges confronting us on earth. Our initiative aims to spread this essential message of hope throughout our neighborhoods.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah's Witnesses distributed millions of this special-edition magazine through letters, even sending copies to thousands of government officials worldwide. Now that they have returned to their door-to-door public ministry post-pandemic, this will be the first in-person campaign where they will have the opportunity to discuss the subject with their neighbors.
A digital copy of the magazine is available at jw.org.
