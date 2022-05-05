ARLINGTON, VA – Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Kyle Larson and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon visited Arlington National Cemetery where the Hendrick Motorsports representatives laid a wreath May 4 at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Charlotte Motor Speedway executives and U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson joined Gordon and Larson as a prelude to the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend.
Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for 400,000 people, including servicemen and women from every major U.S. conflict since the American Revolution.
In addition to the wreath-laying, the group enjoyed a private viewing of artifacts that paint the rich history of Arlington National Cemetery and watched a changing-of-the-guard ceremony.
“One of the honors of winning the Coca-Cola 600 is getting to come to Arlington National Cemetery and (Washington) D.C.,” Larson said. “I’ve never been here before. Seeing the ceremony for The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was truly special – a huge honor. There is so much prestige with the 600. Then having a tradition like this just adds on to that.”
Gordon said tradition is a big part of NASCAR and the Coca-Cola 600.
“Seeing the changing of the guard, laying that wreath on The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, it really speaks volumes and connects what the 600 means to families out there who have lost a loved one in battle and those who are currently serving,” Gordon said. “I wish that they had done this when I was still driving.”
Each Memorial Day Weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway pays tribute to men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice during a Coca-Cola 600 pre-race show. The speedway’s salute has expanded to include Mission 600, a campaign pairing NASCAR drivers with military bases.
So far this year, Denny Hamlin virtually met members of U.S. Army Central, Kuwait; and Daniel Suarez visited Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach for a first-hand look at training exercises on the water.
““The whole program for Mission 600 is really an opportunity to celebrate our troops, to celebrate every part of the Armed Forces and to take a special moment to celebrate those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports.
