ATLANTA – South Arts is launching a $6 million, four-year initiative, Southern Cultural Treasures, that supports Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) -led and -serving arts and cultural organizations throughout the Southeast.
JazzArts Charlotte is included in the initial cohort of 17 organizations in a nine-state region.
“South Arts is honored to recognize and support these 17 organizations as Southern Cultural Treasures,” said Susie Surkamer, South Arts’ President and CEO. “These groups push the boundaries of creative expression, anchor their local communities, and advance the arts in our nine state region. Our hope is that this initiative, with the help of these organizations, will foster a more equitable art community throughout the Southeastern region.”
South Arts first announced the Southern Cultural Treasures program in fall 2021. It complements the Ford Foundation’s America’s Cultural Treasures initiative, which honors the diversity of artistic expression and provides funding to organizations that have shaped America’s cultural landscape.
"We are thrilled to partner with South Arts and honor these 17 cultural institutions and their contributions to the regional landscape," said Lane Harwell, program officer for creativity and free expression at the Ford Foundation. "We hope this investment will inspire more funders and patrons to support the diversity of arts organizations and expressions in the American South."
Other organizations in the Southern Cultural Treasures include Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame (Birmingham, AL), Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (Miami, FL), Teatro Avante (Miami, FL), Art2Action (Tampa, FL), Deep Center (Savannah, GA), Otis Redding Foundation (Macon, GA), True Colors Theatre Company (Atlanta, GA), Ballethnic Dance Company (East Point, GA), Asia Institute (Louisville, KY), Junebug Productions (New Orleans, LA), Efforts of Grace (New Orleans, LA), Mississippi Center for Cultural Production (Utica, MS), B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center (Indianola, MS), Colour of Music (Mount Pleasant, SC), Catawba Indian Nation (Rock Hill, SC) and Collage Dance Collective (Memphis, TN).
“These organizations make up a dynamic representation not only of their region and their communities, but also the burgeoning desire to grow and serve the cultural landscape of the South,” said Joy Young, PhD South Arts’ Vice President of Programs. “Our duty at South Arts is to continue advocating for this kind of instrumental support, and we are confident that this cohort of Southern Cultural Treasures will help inspire these pursuits on a national scale.”
The program is expected to run through March 2025 and provide each organization with up to $300,000 of general operating grants distributed over three years, an additional project grant of up to $7,500, customized consultant services, networking, cohort building, and knowledge sharing.
