CHARLOTTE – Island Fin Poke is opening its first North Carolina location in Charlotte. The fast casual restaurant is known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls.
The husband-and-wife duo Navdeep and Harpreet Nagra own the restaurant, located at 4833 Berewick Town Center Drive.
Slated for a mid-August opening, Island Fin Poké will serve healthful poké, which is like sushi in a bowl. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and create their own customized poké bowl, choosing from over eight proteins, 25 toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces and specialty mix-ins.
The new restaurant will feature indoor seating, outdoor patio seating, third-\party delivery and curbside pickup options.
The Nagras decided to bring the Island Fin Poké concept to Charlotte to offer a fresh, high-protein option to the community. The Charlotte location is the first Island Fin Poké restaurant the couple intends on opening in the area, with plans for additional locations in the near future.
“Opening our first Island Fin Poké restaurant here in Charlotte is something very special to us,” Navdeep Nagra said. “We aim to offer each one of our customers a unique and positive dining experience and treat them like ‘ohana,’ a Hawaiian word for family.”
The opening of the first Island Fin Poké location in North Carolina marks a significant milestone in Island Fin Poké’s continued expansion throughout the U.S. The brand launched in 2017 and began franchising in 2018
On the web: www.islandfinpoke.com.
