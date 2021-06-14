CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a $16.3 million project tonight to improve 22 bridges along Interstate 277, requiring nightly ramp closures.
The following ramps will close on various nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday morning, June 18:
• From I-77 North and Freedom Drive to the outer loop.
• From the outer loop to Carson Boulevard (Exit 1D).
Weather conditions may impact the closure schedule. Detour information will be online at DriveNC.gov under Mecklenburg County.
