CHARLOTTE – Starting tonight, N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a bridge rehabilitation project on the Brookshire Freeway end of Interstate 277, requiring overnight ramp and lane closures this week.
The following ramps will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through Saturday morning:
• Tonight: Ramps from I-77 South express lanes and I-77 North general-purpose lanes to the inner loop and from the inner loop to Graham and Church streets
• Wednesday: Ramps from the I-77 South express lanes to the inner loop and from the inner loop to College Street
• Thursday: Ramps from Graham and West Twelfth streets to the outer loop
Intermittent lane closures will also be scheduled on both sides of I-277 during the ramp closures.
All closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
NCDOT encourages drivers to slow down and use extra caution while going through the work zones.
