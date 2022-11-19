CHARLOTTE – MeckMIN will turn to local Indigenous leaders to conduct its 47th annual Community-Wide Interfaith Thanksgiving service.
Indigenous nonprofits will have tables in the narthex. Cultural educator Ramona Moore Big Eagle will have personal artifacts on display. The tables and display will be ready for viewing by 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, 401 North McDowell St.
Catawba Fire, a men's drumming circle, will begin the prelude at 6:45 p.m.
Catawba spiritual leader Monty Hawk Branham will offer native flute music.
Ramona Moore Big Eagle (Tuscarora), will share true stories of the First Thanksgiving.
Brittany Danielle Hunt (Lumbee), owner of Indigenous Ed, LLC, will lead small group conversations as well as an exploration of how false stories harm both Indigenous and non-indigenous people.
Aminah Ghaffar (Lumbee/Black), a community advocate and journalist, will lead the group in thinking about telling a truer story of the past and living a truer story now.
Crystal Cavalier-Keck (Occaneechi Band of Saponi Nation), principal at 7 Directions of Service and Founder of the MMIW NC Coalition, will share details about her work, which the offering collected at the service will support.
A food collection will support the work of Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays.
