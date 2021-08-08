CHARLOTTE – Hydrate Medical is opening its newest location Aug. 9 in the Baxter Village of Fort Mill.
Hydrate Medical Fort Mill be neighbors to Baxter Nails, Cupcrazed Cakery, Starbucks and OM Yoga.
“The addition of our fifth clinic demonstrates the growing interest that we are seeing in the Charlotte area and beyond.” said Jonathan Leake, clinic medical director and CEO/co-founder. “We are excited to expand to the bustling core of Fort Mill high-end retail and dining and continue to safely bring IV hydration therapy to North Carolina and South Carolina.”
In addition to Hydrate Medical Fort Mill, Hydrate Medical also has its original Charlotte location in Dilworth along with locations in Lake Norman, Raleigh and Asheville as well as Hydrate Medical Ballantyne, which opened in April of this year. Like all Hydrate Medical clinics, the new Hydrate Medical Fort Mill boasts a luxe spa-like environment for people to relax during IV hydration therapy. Each drip contains a blend of vitamins and minerals to treat those who are ill, jet-lagged or experiencing a hangover.
Treatment takes about 45 minutes, with all drips administered and monitored by trained and registered nurses.
