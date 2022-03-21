CHARLOTTE – Professional or not, elbow bumps have been replacing the formal handshake greeting. However, nothing has replaced the job interview process.
To embrace a new normal, NCWorks and SC Works have partnered to host a new style hiring event.
For the first time, job seekers will have a choice – to attend online or in-person. The in-person part of the hybrid hiring event, The Job Fair of the Carolinas, will be at the NCWorks Career Center, 8601 McAlpine Park Drive, Suite 110 on March 24.
“It was about this time two years ago when we were in the midst of transferring all of our office belongings from one office to another when I got the call,” NCWorks Center Manager Stephanie Lattimore said. “My boss said, ‘Are you sitting down?’ and I said, ‘No, but do I need to?’”
Then came the news. She had to quickly inform all staff that the new office, which had yet to open, would be closing its doors until further notice. She sent the staff home to telecommute, while learning to navigate and serve clients through virtual means.
Prior to the pandemic, the NCWorks facility was being prepared to open as the largest Career Center in the state. But as Lattimore describes it, the center became a “ghost town” overnight. A little less than two years later, when the staff returned, the smell of new carpet still lingered.
“Two years ago, we planned our first Job Fair of the Carolinas as an in-person event,” Charlotte Works Senior Business Engagement Manager Andrew Davila said. “But, we quickly had to pivot to the virtual space because the Charlotte area, and the rest of the world, were closing due to the pandemic.
“Now, in spring 2022, as we are emerging from the pandemic, we are reopening our doors for the first in-person hiring event at the new NCWorks Career Center in Charlotte’s McAlpine Park location.”
This Hybrid Job Fair is a unified effort between NCWorks and SC Works Career Centers with a goal of meeting job seekers where they are. According to Davila, the centers are working to link the 44,200 unemployed individuals to the 71,498 jobs that are in the Charlotte Metro Area.
“At SC Works, we look at this as a chance to assist regional job seekers who want to work, play and live in the Carolinas,” SC Works Catawba Project Director Amanda Baker said. “We help job seekers every day by providing career readiness workshops, training and employment opportunities.”
For the virtual hiring event, job seekers can find the link to attend on Eventbrite. Just like the in-person job fair, attendees will be able to visit booths, provide resumes and chat with employers. They can chat one-on-one with workforce experts and be referred to programs and workshops.
“So, the way we do business had evolved, and what’s interesting is that many customers now prefer for us to reach out to them over the phone versus reporting to the office,” Lattimore said. “That’s interesting because we love working with people and meeting our customers face-to-face.”
There is a hope and anticipation among the staff that this job fair will breathe life back into the community, lifting up both job seekers and employers. Office phones are ringing again and there is an excitement when job seekers get jobs.
“It’s also about partnering with NCWorks Gaston County and SC Works to truly drive traffic and have a successful event,” Lattimore said. “I can’t wait to see how many offers will be presented and how many will become employed.”
