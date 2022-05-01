CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte and NoDa Brewing Company have kicked off their second year of collaboration to raise money to support the nonprofit’s mission.
Rescue Brew, an online photo competition featuring cats and dogs will run through May 31 with the winning entries being announced June 2.
Members of the community are encouraged to submit photos of their dogs or cats to compete for the Top Dog or Queen City Kitty title. The winning dog and cat photo will be featured on a limited edition can of Rescue Brew, a special beer brewed by NoDa Brewing Company exclusively for the fundraiser. The winning photos will be turned into a custom portrait by Charlotte artist Helen Barnard. Those portraits will then become the official Rescue Brew 2022 can label.
“This fundraiser was a huge success last year. We surpassed our goal by more than $40,000 which was completely unexpected,” said Cody Nations, marketing director of NoDa Brewing Company. “We’re honored to be a part of this incredible initiative with HSC and to help as many cats and dogs in Charlotte that need our support.”
Those interested can submit their pet's photo and a brief description explaining why their dog or cat is the perfect face for Rescue Brew. All photo submissions require a $10 entry fee. For voters, $1 = 1 vote, per photo. All money raised will support the mission of HSC.
Key Dates:
• April 20 to May 23: Online photo submission period via RescueBrewCLT.com
• May 23 to May 31: Continued voting period. No additional photo submissions will be accepted.
• June 2: Rescue Brew contest winners announced.
• June 22: Rescue Brew can label reveal.
• July 8: Rescue Brew Launch Paw-ty at NoDa Brewing. Rescue Brew will be on tap and four-packs will be available for purchase.
