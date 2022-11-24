CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte is running special adoption discounts to coincide with the busiest shopping weekend of the year.
Specials are as follows:
• Black Friday – All or mostly black animals 1 year and older are $50 off adoption fees.
• Small Business Saturday – Kittens and puppies (under 1 year) are $50 off adoption fees.
• Secondhand Seniors Sunday - All animals 7 years and older have a reduced adoption fee of $65
• Cy-PURR Monday – BOGO ½ off adoption fees for cats and kittens
The Humane Society of Charlotte’s Animal Resource Center is located at 1348 Parker Drive.
