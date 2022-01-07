CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte finished the year celebrating 3,431 adoptions completed during 2021.
The organization solidified the goal-breaking number with 10 final adoptions on New Year's Eve and celebrated its last holiday season at the current location on Toomey Avenue.
January marks the beginning of a very special year for the Humane Society of Charlotte as the organization plans to transition to its new location on Berryhill Road in April. The new center will feature state-of-the-art dog and cat kennels that can welcome more animals. Visit www.anewhomeforhsc.org for details.
The Humane Society of Charlotte is conducting adoptions by appointment.
Community members interested in adopting can visit the Humane Society of Charlotte's website at www.humanecharlotte.org/adoption to view all adoptable animals and schedule an appointment that works for them. Animals are updated as often as every 30 minutes on the website and each profile includes photos and a description of the animal's personality and behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.