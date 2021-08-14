CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte is celebrating 2,000 completed adoptions in 2021 as of Aug. 13.
The nonprofit has worked to find new families for the animals at their shelter during a year when shelters across the country are maxing out their capacity for care. Each year the Humane Society of Charlotte averages just over 2,900 adoptions.
In December 2020, the animal welfare organization was short just one adoption from an all-time high of 3,000 annual adoptions and is focused on completing that goal this year.
What is the adoption philosophy?
The Humane Society of Charlotte is an open-adoption organization seeking to make potential adopters feel comfortable and welcome during the adoption process rather than screened or judged.
The open adoption policy removes barriers, helping more families become loving pet owners and ultimately, saving more lives.
Trained counselors focus on matching potential adopters' lifestyles and expectations to that of the needs of animals at the facility. Finding the right fit for both the family and the dog or cat is what creates a successful adoption and a life-long bond between a pet and the people that love them.
How does the adoption process work?
Adoptions are done by appointment. Appointments are based on a first-come, first-served system.
Interested adopters should visit www.humanecharlotte.org and request an adoption appointment for the animal they're interested in meeting.
When adopters arrive at the Humane Society of Charlotte, they should come prepared to take their new pet home that day with an appropriate collar and leash or carrier. Visitors need a valid form of photo identification and payment.
Adopters must be 18 or older.
