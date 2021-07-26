CHARLOTTE – Is your dog an elite athlete? As the Olympics unfold this summer, the Humane Society of Charlotte is focusing closer to home to help dog owners avoid one of the most common injuries in canines – a CCL tear.
This injury is extremely common and particularly prevalent in large breed canines. If your dog injures their back leg, it's likely that they have ruptured their cranial cruciate ligament, or CCL – commonly compared to the ACL in humans.
Because dogs only have “knees” in their hind legs, it's impossible for this injury to occur in their front legs and most often occurs through exercise-related activity.
Symptoms of CCL tears can range from a hint of a limp when walking to the complete inability to bear weight on the affected leg. There are multiple contributing factors including a dog's activity, their physical fitness, their breed mix, and if they are over their suggested healthy weight limit.
The HSC Community Outreach team regularly receives calls for assistance with CCL tears, often due to the expense of treatment. CCL tears are frequently only treatable through orthopedic surgery which can cost well up to several thousand dollars. The HSC Community Outreach team works with pet owners looking for assistance by providing guidance to local veterinary partners and providing cost-reducing vouchers when able.
How do CCL tears happen?
When asked, HSC Community Outreach Coordinator K.C. Thompson said most dog owners describe the injury as an accident during physical activity. Oddly enough, exercise is the most helpful treatment in the prevention of CCL tears when done correctly.
It's most common for a CCL tear occurring from physical activity to happen when a dog participates in strenuous and sudden physical activity such as jumping for a frisbee, suddenly sprinting after a tennis ball, or darting after a squirrel or rabbit. An abrupt start/stop motion can effectively injure the ligament responsible for stabilizing the dog's knee joint and keeping the lower part of the leg (tibia) in the proper place beneath the upper leg (femur).
Dog owners can, however, take steps to prevent CCL tears in their canine companions.
How to best avoid CCL tears
Use these tips to keep your dog healthy and avoid injuries.
1. Keep your pet on a well-balanced diet: Protein in high-quality dog food helps with growth and tissue repair. Adding in healthy oil supplements, like Omega-3 or salmon oils can also help with joint care. Maintaining a healthy weight is also crucial in avoiding joint injuries. Ask your veterinarian for advice.
2. Prioritize daily exercise: While sudden and strenuous activity can cause a CCL rupture, steady and consistent exercise can prevent it. Twice-daily walks help your dog's muscles stay strong and flexible and also builds their stamina.
3. Avoid “weekend warrior” syndrome: If your dog doesn't participate in daily walks or exercise, they may not be in the physical condition needed for long runs or demanding activities on the weekend. Consistency is key.
4. Keep age in mind: CCL tears are common in young dogs because of their excitable energy levels, but older dogs are at risk, too. Just like humans, ligaments become weaker with age.
5. Recognize early signs of an injury: Sometimes injuries are unavoidable and success rates of recovery are greater when your pet is treated sooner. Watch for limping, swelling, holding up a rear leg, inability to put weight on a rear leg, unsteady walking, sensitivity to touch and stiffness when rising.
If dog owners notice any CCL tear warning signs in their pet or suspect an injury, they should contact their pet's veterinarian as soon as possible. Pet owners that need help or advice can reach out to the HSC Community Outreach team at outreach@humanecharlotte.org for guidance on the next steps to help their pet return to peak physical shape.
The Humane Society of Charlotte Animal Resource Center, anticipated to open in the Spring of 2022, will feature an expanded medical clinic that is open to the public and will offer a variety of low-cost veterinary care and community outreach services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.