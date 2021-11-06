CHARLOTTE-- The Humane Society of Charlotte is celebrating senior pet adoptions this month with adoption discounts on select animals.
November is nationally recognized as Adopt A Senior Pet Month and the Humane Society of Charlotte is determined to help as many senior pets as possible find new loving families.
Select senior dog adoptions will feature a 50% discount, and senior cat adoptions are "Name Your Own Price." Each adoption will help the Humane Society of Charlotte move closer to its goal of completing 3,000 adoptions in 2021.
“My 15-year-old rescue beagle passed away in February 2020 and I thought my heart would never be mended. Luckily for me, a sweet senior pitbull named Leroy stole my heart the first moment I laid eyes on him,” said Danielle Thibodeau volunteer programs manager for the Humane Society of Charlotte. “It's an honor to provide his last years with the love he deserves and I would highly recommend anyone considering adopting to open their hearts to the senior pets. They are looking for a second chance on a new family and will fill your home with so much love.”
The Humane Society of Charlotte reasons that senior pets are often housetrained, often familiar with basic commands and manners, typically more relaxed and have outgrown their “puppy” energy, typically require less supervision and training and appreciate their humans more. They know they’ve been rescued and they are so thankful.
Senior dogs and cats are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Charlotte by appointment. To schedule an appointment to meet an animal, interested adopters can use its smart scheduler to find a day/time that suits their schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.