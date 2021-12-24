CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte will be open during the week of Christmas and New Year's, featuring abbreviated hours on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve for adoptions, retail sales and donation drop-offs.
Holiday hours are as follows:
• Christmas Eve: Adoptions 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Retail Purchases/Donation Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Christmas Day: Closed to the public
• New Year's Eve: Adoptions 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Retail Purchases/Donation Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• New Year's Day: Closed to the public
The Humane Society of Charlotte is located at 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte.
On the web: https://humanesocietyofcharlotte.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.