CHARLOTTE – HopeWay – a nonprofit mental health residential and day treatment center for adults – recently teamed up with Ukrainian-based Mental Balance Space to host a webinar for mental health professionals in Ukraine and surrounding areas.
The focus was on how to treat PTSD and traumatic brain injury using evidence-based treatments, a timely topic as Ukraine continues to endure the war.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to give back and support my colleagues in Ukraine during these extremely challenging and uncertain times,” said Dr. Justin Johnson, a psychiatrist and veteran services director at HopeWay. “Because of technology, we were able to provide help in a small way from Charlotte to a country that is living through a terrible crisis.”
More than 100 psychiatrists and mental health professionals attended the live “Evidence-based Treatments for PTSD and Related Disorders” webinar on Zoom. Nearly 350 mental health professionals from Ukraine and nearby countries received the webinar link. The webinar included simultaneous translation and an interpreter to share attendees’ questions and Johnson’s responses with the audience. The questions ranged from medications to treat PTSD to how to treat PTSD when an individual is living in a traumatic situation every day.
“Dr. Johnson is absolutely amazing, intelligent and acts like a human being,” said a psychiatrist representing Mental Balance Space. “My colleagues and I felt that HopeWay and Dr. Johnson did this from the heart and the information was extremely helpful.”
On the web: www.hopeway.org
