CHARLOTTE – MIX 107.9’s Ramona Holloway invites families to Symphony Park to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Family Dance Party will honor Ramona’s mom, Wheezy, who passed away from dementia last year. Wheezy was a fixture on the “Matt & Ramona Show” and many followed Ramona’s journey of dealing with her mom’s illness.
The event is designed to make a difference in the lives of families affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
It will include DJ Arroe Collins from LA Productions, games, vendors like OooWee Food Truck and a dance contest with a $500 top prize.
The event takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. June 11 at Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road. Tickets are on sale at https://familydancepartyclt.eventbrite.com for $10.
