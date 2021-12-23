CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Rescue Mission is asking for the community to bring homemade cakes, pies, cookies and other sweet treats for its annual Christmas homemade dessert drive.
The nonprofit opens its doors on Christmas Day to all those seeking food, comfort and hope.
“We want everyone who comes to the Rescue Mission on Christmas Day to receive a real taste of home,” CEO Tony Marciano said. "The donation drive is a beautiful expression of the community's support for its neighbors."
Homemade desserts can be dropped off at Charlotte Rescue Mission (907 W. 1st St.) now through 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
