CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Rescue Mission is in need of homemade desserts for its Christmas Community Meal. The dessert can be dropped off at the mission on Christmas Eve and no later than 9:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.
“While the mission will always have enough sweet treats to go around,” said Rev. Tony Marciano, executive director, “there is something special about a homemade dessert.”
The desserts will be served at the mission’s mid-day meal. The Charlotte Rescue Mission is located at 907 W. 1st Street in Charlotte.
