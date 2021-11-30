CHARLOTTE – Author Meredith Ritchie is launching her debut historical fiction novel, “Poster Girls,” in 2022 through Warren Publishing.
Ritchie’s novel is a fictionalized account of two women working for the Shell Assembly Plant, a massive Naval munitions assembly factory that employed one in every 10 Charlotteans during World War II.
In 1942, it took less than six months for the US Rubber Company and US Navy to carve out over 2,300 acres, 250 buildings, and 10,000 employees for Charlotte’s “Shell Plant” with women and people of color in the vast majority, hired to fill the void left by men.
Charlotte’s Shell Assembly Plant implemented the pay equity outlined in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 8802, attracted many into the urban workforce and launched the city toward record-breaking future growth… until the day the Japanese surrendered and the plant was shut down.
Ritchie, of Charlotte, made a career in business communications and wrote her first novel as a cure for acute empty nest syndrome.
On the web: www.meredithritchie.com
