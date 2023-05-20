CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted 6-3 on May 19 to approve Crystal Hill as superintendent.
Hill has served as interim superintendent since December 2022. Hill joined the school district in May 2022 to serve as chief of staff. She has worked as chief academic officer for Cabarrus County Schools and as an administrator with the Mooresville Graded School District.
Vice Chair Stephanie Sneed opened an emergency meeting May 19 to discuss a personnel matter and consult with the attorney about matters covered by attorney-client privilege. When the board returned from closed session 26 minutes later, Sneed asked if there was a motion to approve Hill as superintendent from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2027.
Thelma Byers-Bailey made the motion. Gregory Rankin seconded the motion. The motion passed 6-3 with Lisa Cline, Jennifer De La Jara and Summer Nunn voting against.
There was no discussion.
Chair Elise Dashew was not at the meeting but participated via Zoom.
“I’ve managed to avoid COVID for three years and it finally caught me,” Dashew said. “I am home with COVID, trying not to get anybody else sick.”
CMS has been conducting the search for a permanent superintendent since firing Earnest Winston in April 2022. The school board appointed former CMS executive Hugh Hattabaugh to serve as interim superintendent but he left toward the end of 2022. Hill took over in an interim capacity shortly after.
Nunn chaired the four-person superintendent search committee.
Interim Superintendent Crystal Hill described in March the experience of reading to a pre-K class at Winding Springs Elementary School as her favorite day with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
“Every now and then, it’s important for everyone to reflect on their why,” she said. “This is something I do often. My why is rooted in showing up every day with the spirit of excellence – not perfection – but excellence. And not for me but for the students, families and staff that we serve.”
