CHARLOTTE – Lulu’s Maryland-Style Chicken and Seafood owners Jay and Miketa Davis will officially open their new sports and CBD lounge concept, Hideaway Bar and Lounge, with a grand opening celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. June 19.
The Juneteenth celebration will feature Charlotte’s No Limit Larry, host Ohavia Phillips, and a musical performance from Baltimore’s Tate Kobang. The Davises bought the building at 2710 Tuckaseegee Road last month.
The couple says continuing to open Black businesses in historically Black neighborhoods is important to them.
Hideaway Bar and Lounge will offer burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings, cocktails, CBD products and hookah.
The space will also highlight the Maryland native’s love for the Baltimore Ravens and honor the memory of his son, Keon, who was killed last fall.
