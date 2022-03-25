CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Foundation received a gift to establish an endowed professorship in spine surgery at Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute.
The professorship – which honors Dr. Jerry M. Petty – was made possible with a leading $2.3 million gift from Rick and Linda Hendrick, with Felix Sabates, Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates, Sally and Downie Saussy, and the Petty family among additional contributors.
Dr. Domagoj Coric is the inaugural holder of the Dr. Jerry and Audrey Petty Endowed Professorship in Spine Surgery. The endowment will support Coric’s research and education initiatives envisioned by Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute and SpineFirst leadership.
Petty, who concluded his career in 2021, is regarded as one of the most distinguished neurosurgeons in the nation, according to Atrium Health.
“Our family is honored and humbled to support the Dr. Jerry and Audrey Petty Endowed Professorship in Spine Surgery,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “As one of the most respected neurosurgeons in the world, Jerry has dedicated the entirety of his professional life to helping patients and has done immeasurable good here in our region and across the country. The endowment will ensure that the impact of his unparalleled 53-year career practicing medicine will continue to be felt for many, many more years to come.
“Jerry and his beloved Audrey truly represent the very best of us. Their values, passion for giving back to others and genuine humility have been a constant inspiration for our family, countless people in our organization, and for so many others they’ve touched. Since we met them in 1986, our relationship has spanned generations, beginning with my parents, who considered Jerry and Audrey their best friends. They would be so happy to see them recognized in such a wonderful way. Our bond with the Pettys has continued with Linda and me and our children and grandchildren. We are grateful to have had them in our lives and could not be more thrilled to be involved with this special project.”
