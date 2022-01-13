CHARLOTTE – Darlene Heater, former executive director at University City Partners, announced Jan. 13 her bid for Charlotte City Council District 4.
Heater, who has called the district home for 20-plus years, will focus on priorities that align with the rapid growth northeast Charlotte is experiencing:
· Strengthening neighborhoods and inclusive communities
· Investing in safe communities and streets
· Achieving balanced mobility for smart, healthy and equitable communities
· Building a more connected and sustainable Charlotte
“I am committed to serving this community from a different seat at the table. District four deserves a champion that will work passionately and proactively for our future,” Heater said. “I have lived here, raised my family here and championed investment here. I believe in this community and look forward to continue working to achieve its greatest potential.”
Heater will host a drop-in event for the public Jan. 27 from 5 to 7 pm at the Armored Cow Brewery.
Visit www.votedarleneheater.com for details.
