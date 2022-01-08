CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy’s health insurance navigators can help people choose plans that are best for them within the Health Insurance Marketplace implemented under the Affordable Care Act.
Residents of Cabarrus, Mecklenburg and Union counties can make appointments by phone, in person or virtually by calling 855-733-3711 or visiting ncnavigator.net. There are still appointments available, but they fill fast
The deadline to apply or update HealthCare.gov coverage is Jan. 15. After that date, the only way to apply for health insurance coverage is through a Special Open Enrollment Period or qualifying life event.
