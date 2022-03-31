CHARLOTTE – Harry’s Grille & Tavern celebrated the opening of its second location March 30 in the Quail Corners Shopping Center.
The 4,673-square-foot gastropub, located at 8426 Park Road, offers upscale casual dining with a personalized touch and service. The goal is to create a friendly, inviting place for guests that feels like a home away from home while serving up classic American dishes with a twist for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
Each restaurant also offers locally crafted beer and an extensive wine list.
With the opening of the Quail Corners location, Harry’s also will introduce a signature cocktail program curated by award-winning mixologist Bob Peters.
Harry’s Grille & Tavern is owned and operated by New Forum, a Charlotte-based real estate development and management firm. New Forum specializes in mixed-use communities like Ayrsley Town Center in Steele Creek neighborhood, where the original Harry’s restaurant is located.
“We have been honored to be part of the Charlotte restaurant community for the last decade with our original Harry’s location in Steele Creek,” said Tyler Steele, chief operating officer for New Forum, the parent company of Harry’s. “We are proud that our guests continue to embrace this concept and have welcomed us into Quail Corners. We look forward to serving our new food & drink menus and being part of this wonderful community.”
New Forum aims to expand Harry’s to cities across the Carolinas and is actively hiring new employees for both locations, offering $15 per hour minimum wage, 40 hours paid time off for hourly and tipped employees, and medical benefits for full-time team members.
Harry’s Grille & Tavern will have temporary hours due to staffing. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be closed on Monday & Tuesday. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday.
On the web: www.harrysgrilleandtavern.com.
