CHARLOTTE – N.C. Rep. Wesley Harris has announced plans to run for a third term in the N.C. House District 105 seat.
In two terms in the General Assembly, Harris has introduced bills like the reinstatement of the Earned Income Tax Credit and a Statewide School Bond.
He will continue to work on bipartisan priorities like lowering health care costs, ensuring all North Carolinians have access to high-speed internet and investing in the infrastructure needed for communities to continue to grow and prosper.
“While our state has shown great resilience through unprecedented public health and economic challenges, we now have the opportunity to grow like never before by investing in our people, home growing our talent, providing a favorable environment for economic growth and ensuring every single person in North Carolina has the tools they need to be successful,” Harris said. “This is my goal and if re-elected I will continue to fight for these ideals every single day.”
