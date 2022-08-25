CHARLOTTE – The Halifax Convention Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution will award Carol Hardison and Caroline Myers on Sept. 8 with the DAR's Women in American History Award for their decades long service working to improve the lives of those in need.
Hardison works as CEO of Crisis Assistance Ministry. Myers founded Crisis Assistance Ministry. Their nonprofit provides assistance and advocacy for people in financial crisis, helping them move toward self-sufficiency.
The DAR Women in American History Award recognizes the role of women in American history, both in the past and present. Honorees are chosen for their contributions to their community, state or nation.
On the web: www.dar.org or www.crisisassistance.org
