July is an exciting time in local politics, particularly in odd-numbered years, because we see new and familiar faces emerge as candidates for elections. Then there’s that bittersweet moment after the filing deadline passes when you realize a longtime leader is not running for reelection.
Regardless of their political affiliations or stances on controversial issues, these are neighbors that took time away from their families, careers or retirement to improve their communities.
Here are 10 leaders from Mecklenburg and Union counties that chose not to run for reelection to their seats in 2023.
1. Lynn Keziah | Monroe City Council
Keziah received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2018, which usually goes to a North Carolinian at the end of a lengthy tenure of service to their profession. Keziah would continue serving for five more years. In fact, Keziah has served on the Monroe City Council since 1981. That’s more than 40 years of public service to the city. The former mayor has been involved in everything from Monroe’s first shopping center to the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport.
2. Elyse Dashew, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education
Dashew’s eight years on the school board seems much longer when you consider everything Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has gone through. There was the pressure of shutting down schools leading up to COVID-19’s arrival in North Carolina and pressure to reopen them as the pandemic lingered. Remote learning had its challenges and led to tense budget debates with county commissioners. Let’s not forget the carousel of superintendents. But Dashew, chair of the board since 2019, led with resolve.
3. Craig Horn; Weddington mayor
Horn has served just one term as mayor of Weddington but he's been a very influential political figure in North Carolina. He represented Union County for 10 years in the N.C. General Assembly, where he was known for his educational policy. One of his most notable pieces of legislation was Kilah’s Law, which increased penalties for child abuse. Perhaps the most lasting change during his tenure as mayor may involve Weddington’s transition to a council-manager form of government, if voters approve the measure in November.
4. Braxton Winston | Charlotte City Council
Winston went from protesting the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott by a police officer in 2016 to joining the Charlotte City Council in 2017. The story of how this activist became a city leader and eventually contributed to police reform has the makings of a good movie. He was reelected in 2019 and 2022 on the platform of creating a “more equitable, accessible and interconnected Charlotte.” His colleagues appointed him as mayor pro tem for the current term. Winston has launched a campaign to become N.C. Commissioner of Labor in 2024.
5. Jack Edwards | Pineville mayor
Edwards became mayor in November 2013 after he defeated incumbent George Fowler by eight votes. This was a major win, considering Fowler had served nine consecutive terms as mayor. "I want to help guide the Pineville I love into a more balanced and prosperous future," Edwards wrote during the 2013 campaign, adding that the community wanted to see the town move into the 21st century. Edwards and the council broke in two new town managers during his term, including current boss Ryan Spitzer.
6. Larry Whitley, Matthews Board of Commissioners
Why will the town of Matthews miss Whitley? As the Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church pastor puts it, I’m glad you asked. Whitley became the first African American elected as a town commissioner in 2015. His background in faith and law enforcement formed a unique perspective. The three-term commissioner has not only been a strong advocate for public safety, staff diversity and supporting the Crestdale community but he’s also had a calming effect at times of racial tension and during the occasional town hall squabble.
7. Marion Holloway, Monroe mayor
Holloway can surely recognize a swan song, having managed Holloway's Music and Sound, for more than 30 years. Before succeeding longtime Mayor Bobby Kilgore in 2021, Holloway’s family business surpassed the century mark. The N.C. National Guard veteran also served on advisory boards for economic and land development as well as a four-year term on the Monroe City Council. At the end of the day, he can say, “I did it my waaaaay.”
8. Freddie Gordon | Monroe City Council
Few understand life’s transitions as well as Gordon, who has worked as a funeral director for more than 35 years. He served on the Monroe City Council for 12 years, having won elections in 2009, 2013 and 2019. This last term involved some tense moments like when a majority of the council voted to fire the city manager. Gordon said he never felt so against a motion. “I would say this is the most aggressive, audacious, arrogant and unethical motion I have ever been asked to vote on,” he said in February. Otherwise, Gordon said he was “honored to serve.”
9. Marcus McIntyre | Indian Trail Town Council
The Indian Trail Town Council has seen quite a bit of turnover in recent years. Outside of Mayor David Cohn, McIntyre is the longest-serving current member. The financial analyst was appointed to serve the remainder of Monty Keistler’s term in 2018 and was elected to the council in 2019. During the June 13 meeting, McIntyre said he takes his responsibility as a council member seriously. He represents everyone – even those that disagree with him. “The people in Indian Trail are very good people,” he said. “I am proud to live here. I enjoy living here. It has been an honor and privilege to serve here.”
10. Jennifer De La Jara | Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education
Of all these entries on the list, De La Jara’s swan song seems a bit premature. She joined the school board as an at-large member in 2019, which was a doozy of a term with COVID-shutting down schools, fast-tracking remote learning and slowing down students’ academic growth. During the middle of her four-year term, De La Jara launched a campaign to run for Mecklenburg County commissioner. She earned a lot of big endorsements but didn’t get enough votes. She announced in the spring that she would not run for reelection. She will spend more time with family.
