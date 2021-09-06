CHARLOTTE – The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte is registering teams for its largest fundraiser.
The 24th annual Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The event welcomes people with Down syndrome and their buddies to raise awareness about the genetic condition by walking one mile.
The nonprofit hopes to recruit 100 fundraising teams and has at least 47 to register so far with over $14,711 of its $150,000 goal raised.
Visit https://dsagreatercharlotte.org/ for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.