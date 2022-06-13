CHARLOTTE – Kevin Lin may be headed to Harvard in the fall to study economics and government, but he explained in his commencement speech June 11 how the road to an Ivy League education wasn’t easy.
Since fifth grade, Lin had spent what he said seemed like every free moment working at his family’s restaurant. He would constantly complain about working so much, yearning for a summer vacation.
As salutatorian, he told classmates that he regretted complaining so much during those eight years at the restaurant.
“I come to realize it wasn’t my parents’ fault we worked at a restaurant,” Lin said. “It was the best economic opportunity available to them as immigrants without college or even high school diplomas. While we all have slight differences in our story, the same principles hold true. Just like mine, your parents worked their butts off too in order to present better opportunities than they had. Now as high school graduates, it is our job to find these opportunities ourselves.”
Valedictorian Ananya Ramesh also thanked her parents for their support over the years. She recalled how they made her coffee at 11 p.m. as she finished assignments for AP courses.
Ramesh is heading to Georgetown University to study math and government.
“As we take these passions beyond graduation into college or work, continuing to grow and learn every day, it’s important to appreciate the numerous people who have been cheering us on for the past 13 years,” Ramesh said.
A common theme in recent graduations has been to talk about the effect COVID-19 has had on the high school experience.
Principal Jamie Brooks focused her remarks on what students could learn about the loss of former classmate Caralina Arney and school resource officer Julio Herrera.
“The loss of prom, homecoming dances, football games and fine arts productions pales in comparison to the loss of loved ones,” Brooks said. “But what we gain from these losses is the recognition that in a time in our world where everyone is so divided, so polarized and so quick to judge one another for our differences that at the end of the day we all love the same and we all grieve the same. “
Brooks said the world needs more light. She encouraged students to be that light and when someone is struggling, not to fill in their story with their own chapters.
