CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte is one of 77 animal welfare groups chosen to receive a $10,000 grant from the Grey Muzzle Organization to support the care of senior dogs.
HSC intends to use the grant to increase pet retention rates and pay for specialized medical care for senior dogs.
Nationally, the adoption rate for dogs 7 years or older is statistically lower than that of all other ages combined. Due to advancing medical issues, senior animals are more likely to be surrendered to shelters and are less likely to be adopted.
These senior pets, like 8-year-old Wheaten Terrier mix, Zsa Zsa, require extra special medical attention before they can go home to their forever families. When Zsa Zsa arrived in late April 2021, HSC's veterinary team discovered a mass on her neck, severe periodontal disease and an ear infection.
In addition to HSC's standard medical assessments, the organization helped reduce Zsa Zsa's discomfort by treating her ear infection, biopsying the mass on her neck and removing her diseased teeth with the help of a local veterinary partner, Uptown Vet. Though these treatments require additional cost, HSC helped increase Zsa Zsa's chances of adoption and she will now spend her golden years free of pain.
HSC will use 50% of the grant funds to provide veterinary care assistance, behavior and training assistance, and when needed, end of life care for a minimum of 75 senior dogs in the community. The goal is to increase the Charlotte community's senior pet retention rate by keeping animals in their homes through the support of their families.
The remaining 50% of the Grey Muzzle Organization grant will allow HSC to welcome 100 senior dogs from municipal shelter partners with specialized medical care needs. By covering medical treatments, HSC hopes to increase these senior dogs' chances of being adopted by loving families.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like The Humane Society of Charlotte make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in the Charlotte community are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of HSC.”
The Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $3.1 million in grants over the past 13 years to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”
