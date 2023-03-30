CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College is getting a grant for its CDL-A/Truck Driving program at a time when trucking industry is experiencing driver shortages.
The $247,200 grant from the North Carolina Trucking Association Foundation and the N.C. Community College System will allow Central Piedmont to offer more class sections in its CDL-A/Truck Driving program, buy or lease more equipment for the program, and provide scholarships.
Central Piedmont is one of 34 community colleges in the state that offer truck driver training programs.
