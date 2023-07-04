Grant from church boosts International House's expansion

CHARLOTTE – International House of Metrolina accepted a substantial grant from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to upgrade its facility, furthering the nonprofit’s mission to serve Charlotte's foreign-born and foreign-rooted community members.
“When International House moved to a new location, we wanted to assist by offsetting some of those expenses so more of their funds could be reserved to help people in need,” said President Steve Page, an area faith leader for the Church of Jesus Christ in central Charlotte.
The grant empowers International House to create a more welcoming and functional environment for its services. These enhancements will directly contribute to the nonprofit's ability to touch more lives and make a greater difference in the community.
"We are grateful to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” said Autumn Weil, executive director of International House. “They have helped our new facility feel warm and welcoming. This is essential when working with a group of newcomers who are often traumatized and scared.”
The grant will boost International House's ability to provide key services, including enhancing immigration law support, providing cultural integration courses and expanding the English as a Second Language classes. It will also enable more community events.
“International House’s legal, language, housing and other services provide essential help to those coming to the US as immigrants and refugees,” Page said. “This is the essence of Christlike service.”
International House has helped more than 100,000 immigrants in the Charlotte metro area since its inception in 1981.
